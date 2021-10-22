Pumpkin Stem Used as Weapon on New York Train in Hudson Valley

A woman needed 20 stitches after she was attacked in the face with a pumpkin stem on a Metro-North train in the Hudson Valley.

Earlier this month a female conductor was attacked by a passenger with a pumpkin stem on a Metro-North train in Westchester County.

The conductor told the woman she needed to get off the train because the woman didn't have a ticket, officials say.

Instead of getting off the train, the woman beat the conductor's face with a pumpkin stem near Tuckahoe, WCBS reports.

The conductor needed 20 stitches to close her wound.

More details about the attack haven't been released. The attacker's name was not released and it hasn't been reported if she was charged. It's unclear if the conductor is back to work.

The MTA says this attack proves there needs to be more police on trains to protect conductors.

