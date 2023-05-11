Public Health Alert: Don’t ‘Consume’ Many Soups Sold In New York

A public health alert was issued because popular soups sold in New York State may have "spoiled prematurely."

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a public health alert regarding soups that are sold in New York State.

Public Health Alert Issued For Soup In New York State

The public health alert was issued over "concerns that ready-to-eat meat soup products may have been prepared, packed, or held under insanitary conditions, which may result in the product spoiling prematurely."

Officials also issued the public health alert to make sure New York State residents know they should not "consume" the following soups:

Below are the soups included...

Reason For Public Health Alert

The FSIS was notified after multiple people complained about bloated soup packages.

"Upon further review, the establishment found that some products spoiled prematurely. The establishment’s lab testing of the prematurely spoiled products found high levels of spoilage bacteria in the products," the FSIS states.

As of this writing, there have been no confirmed reports of illness.

"Consumption of food contaminated with spoilage organisms can cause illness in immunocompromised individuals," the FSIS adds. "Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider."

However, officials are worried that some products may still be in refrigerators or freezers.

"Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," the FSIS adds.

