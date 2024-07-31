The frantic search for a missing man in the Hudson Valley has sadly been suspended.

It's believed a man entered the water in Orange County on Tuesday and never resurfaced.

Man Goes Missing Swimming In Orange County, New York

Mark Lieb of Rockland Video was on the scene.

Missing Man Presumed Dead In Greenwood Lake, New York

Dive teams from Orange and Rockland counties in New York and Passaic County in New Jersey spent over three hours searching for the missing man.

Police confirmed the man entered the water and never resurfaced. The rescue mission is now a recovery mission, meaning the missing man is presumed dead.

Warwick Town Police Chief John Rader confirmed the victim is an adult man. His name, age, or hometown haven't been released.

It's unclear how long the man was in the water or why he entered the water.

Rader added that the investigation is just getting underway.

