Pre-Christmas Snow Could Ruin Christmas Plans in New York

Dreaming of White Christmas? Pre-Christmas snow is might give you one and make for difficult travel.

A well-timed snowstorm is expected to move through the Hudson Valley just before Christmas.

Hudson Valley, Upstate New York Residents Told To Prepare For Snow

Hudson Valley Meteorologist Ben Noll says a well-timed snow system will move through the Hudson Valley early Tuesday, bringing one to three inches of snow across much of the region.

According to the Weather Channel, one to three inches of snow is also expected in the Capital Region on Tuesday.

First Due Weather from The Compound is also predicting 1 to 4 inches of snow for the Hudson Valley.

Timing Of Snow

Snow is expected to start falling across the region between 4 and 9 a.m., during the Tuesday morning commute, with slippery roads and snow-covered streets likely.

Temperatures will stay in the upper 20s to low 30s, meaning roads are likely to be snow-covered and slippery during the busiest travel hours of the day.

Confidence is high that snow will fall, but Noll notes there’s still some uncertainty on exact totals and when the steadiest snow sets up.

Schools that are not closed for the holidays will likely see delays or closures.

White Christmas In New York?

Photo by Simon Hurry on Unsplash Photo by Simon Hurry on Unsplash loading...

Conditions should improve later Tuesday afternoon as temperatures rise above freezing. Highs are in mid 40s on Christmas Eve and Christmas across the region. So residents want to know will the snow will still be on the ground come Christmas?

Hudson Valley Weather says that's still unclear.

"Could this bring back white Christmas conditions to the region? Well…. It certainly helps, the wild card is area’s where lower totals occur and the staying power of what falls. This will depend heavily on the Christmas Eve and Christmas Day forecast temps which appear to spike above 32° on both days, this would likely eliminate what does fall on Tuesday in the valley locations," Hudson Valley Weather wrote on Facebook.

