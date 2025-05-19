Potential Sites For Buc-ee’s Expansion In New York Leaked

Buc-ee’s fans in New York, this could be your moment. A new report just named multiple possible Buc-ee’s locations across the Empire State.

Last month, Hudson Valley Post reported that Buc-ee's is expanding north and opening at least 14 new stores.

Buc-ee's Expands North

Largest Convenience Store In The World Opens In Texas Getty Images loading...

There are currently 51 locations across 9 states. Despite its growing word-of-mouth popularity, Buc-ee's has yet to expand in New York State.

The first Buc-ee's in the state of Ohio is expected to open in 2026.

As Buc-ee's prepares to open in Ohio an Ohio publication recently wrote about "potential sites" for Buc-ee’s In New York State. It's unclear why, but this news certainly excites Empire State residents!

Hudson Valley, Capital Region, Southern Tier, Western New York Are Potential Sites For Buc-ee's In New York

"If Buc-ee’s continues its northward expansion beyond Ohio and Kentucky, New York could eventually be a viable market, especially in regions that support large-scale roadside retail and fuel operations," Ohio Statewide states.

Because Buc-ee’s typically builds along major highways, tourist areas, or growing suburban areas, Ohio Statewide highlighted a number of potential spots in New York.

Along I-87 in the Hudson Valley and Capital Region, or Interstate 90 in Upstate New York, or the Southern Tier, along I-86, as well as Syracuse and Rochester, were all named "strong contenders due to their access to highways and large rural parcels suitable for Buc-ee’s massive footprint."

As of now, there are no official plans for Buc-ee's to open in New York State.

