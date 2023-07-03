Popular Hudson Valley Bar Hosting One of A Kind Campout Night

Unique overnight camping experience to feature movie classic and live music in a beach setting.

Summertime is here, and if you're looking for something fun and completely different to do, we've got an option for you. Picture camping out on a beach, watching the horror classic Jaws on the big screen, plus enjoying live music from a popular Hudson Valley area cover band.

Hopewell Inn is the oldest bar in Dutchess County dating back to the late 1800s. The bar nowadays has an outdoor beach area with actual sand and a tiki bar atmosphere that is very popular with customers ready for summer fun. The bar added a popular new attraction, a shark named Fin earlier this year that has been a big hit with the locals.

Overnight Campout at Hopewell Inn Beach Yard

Hopewell Inn is doing an overnight campout at the bar with a showing of the 1975 Steven Spielberg classic Jaws on the big screen at their outdoor theater in the beach yard on Saturday, July 29th. Jaws stars Roy Scheider as police chief Martin Brody, who, with the help of a marine biologist played by Richard Dreyfuss, and a professional shark hunter (played by actor Robert Shaw), hunts a man-eating great white shark that attacks beachgoers at a summer resort town.

The overnight experience will also feature live music from popular Hudson Valley area cover band Charlene and the Atomic Cowboyz. Plus weiner and smores roasting and games like cornhole, horseshoes, connect 4, darts, pool, and free breakfast the next morning! Event is Free! Contact the Hopewell Inn for more info and to sign up here or call them at (845)-447-1411.