Popular Department Store Closes Hudson Valley Location

Another department store has left the Hudson Valley.

In May, Bath & Body Works announced plans to close 50 locations nationwide. A list of closures wasn't announced, but closures were expected at Bath & Body Works locations inside malls, TODAY reports.

"Even though we are able to operate very effectively at off-mall locations, I think it's fair to assume that there will be some of the at-risk mall properties that may not come back to their pre-crisis levels of productivity," L Brands CEO Andrew Meslow said in a call with investors. "And so, even though while Bath & Body Works has traditionally been very successful at performing in all venues, whether those are A malls, off malls, outlet malls or even struggling malls, we are recognizing that, again, the solvency or viability of some of those locations may be less post-crisis. And so that's what you see in our forecast."

Recently, Michelle Wells the store manager at Bath & Body Works at the Hudson Valley Mall said the Kingston location was closing for good on Saturday, Jan. 23.

"It is with a heavy heart I finally officially Facebook announce the permanent closing of the HVM Bath and Body Works this Saturday 1/23/21," Wells wrote.

The Bath & Body Works was open this past Saturday, but when staff closed the doors that evening, it was the last time.

Bath & Body Works has locations in Newburgh, Poughkeepsie, Middletown and Yorktown Heights.

