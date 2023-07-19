Popular Burger Joint Coming to Eastdale Poughkeepsie

Fourth location coming soon for popular burger spot.

Eastdale Village in Poughkeepsie is quickly becoming the new "live, work, play experience" that is like no other in the area. The 35 acre community features more than 120,000 square feet of commercial real estate including restaurant, medical, retail, and Class A office space, plus over 400 luxury residential apartments.

Also See: Dutchess County Fair Gets Its Own Cider

Eastdale is its own unique Village whose planning and design sets a new standard for mixed-use living as a walkable community that combines shopping, dining, entertainment, living and working. Back in Dec. of 2021 we gave you a peek inside Poughkeepsie's Eastdale Village Town Center and last summer let you in on exciting new businesses coming to Eastdale. Popular Poughkeepsie deli Rossi's opened up a new location in March of 2022 and Chakra Bowls Cafe opened up a new location at Eastdale Village last Fall. Now a popular Hudson Valley burger spot is coming to Eastdale.

Buns Burgers Coming soon to Eastdale Poughkeepsie

Buns Burgers, with locations in Kingston, Rhinebeck, and Saugerties, was voted "Best Hidden Gem Burger Joint" by Hudson Valley Magazine in 2017. Buns Burgers is pushing the farm-to-table movement into quick-service dining, and their Kingston, NY location just celebrated its 3rd anniversary. Buns Burgers hand-cut fries also made our list of 5 Great Hudson Valley French Fry Spots at number 4.

Get our free mobile app

A new fourth Buns Burgers location will be coming to Eastdale Village in Poughkeepsie soon. The business recently took to social media to announce that they are excited for their new Poughkeepsie location and shared photos of the construction progress.

Poughkeepsie! We are SO excited for our new location at Eastdale Village Town Center . But in the meantime, check out these awesome progress pics!

No word on an opening date for the new location, but stay tuned!