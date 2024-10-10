What We Know: Pop Star Holding Secret Show In “Upstate” New York

A pop star is holding a secret party in the Hudson Valley.

On Thursday, pop star Charlie XCX will host a listening party in Orange County for her brand-new album.

Teased Appearance In "Upstate" New York

Glastonbury Festival 2022 - Day Five Getty Images loading...

Charlie XCX teased an appearance in Upstate New York on Wednesday.

““nyyyyyyy i want to play you my new album :) shall we go upstate?,” the singer-songwriter posted on Instagram.

The English superstar will play her new album at the Storm King Art Center in New Windsor on Thursday at 3 p.m. She had a breakout album called "Brat" this year, the new album is said to be a remix album.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

“Brat and It’s Completely Different but Also Still Brat,” will be released on Friday, Oct. 11 by Atlantic Records.

The new album contains remixes of songs from “Brat” as well as bonus tracks. The remix album will also feature and an all-star list of guest stars including, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Robyn, Tinashe, Addison Rae, The 1975, Bon Iver, the Strokes' Julian Casablancas and more.

Why Is This Happening In New Windsor, Orange County, New York

Jacklyn Corley Jacklyn Corley loading...

You may be wondering why this listening party is being held at Storm King. Turns out, according to a spokesperson, Charli picked Storm King because she's a big fan of the site.

Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs

Charli XCX will play her new remix album at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, a Storm King spokesperson told the Times Union on Wednesday.

LA Pride And Tik-Tok Host "Thrive With Pride" Concert With Charli XCX Getty Images for LA Pride loading...

Fans 18 and older can register to attend online but admission is not guaranteed because only 1,000 people can attend.

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

CLICK HERE to try and get tickets. Officials note an RSVP doesn’t guarantee entry. An Email will be sent to confirmed guests.

Fame and Fortune: These Are the Richest Celebrities in the World Stacker compiled a list of the world's richest celebrities using data collected from Celebrity Net Worth 's rankings by current net worth. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: The most famous actress born the same year as you Many of the actresses in this story not only made a name for themselves through their collection of iconic performances, but also through the selfless, philanthropic nature with which many of them approached their stardom. In an age of flipping the script on societal norms, many of these actresses are using their voices and platforms to be advocates for those who are otherwise unheard. Gallery Credit: Ben Wittstein