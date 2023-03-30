Paralyzing Polio Returns To Hudson Valley, New York State

New York State Health officials are worried polio was detected for the first time this year in the Hudson Valley.

The New York State Department Of Health confirmed this weekend polio was found in new wastewater samples in Rockland County.

Polio Found Again In Rockland County, New York

Google Google loading...

In late July 2022, health officials confirmed a Rockland County resident tested positive for polio. The virus left the young Rockland County resident paralyzed.

It's believed the Rockland County resident got the virus from someone outside of the United States.

Health officials just confirmed one new sample of wastewater collected in February 2023 in Rockland County is "genetically linked to the individual case of paralytic polio among a Rockland County resident."

"Polio is highly contagious, and people can spread the virus even if they don't know they're sick. However, individuals infected with polio shed virus in their stool. Wastewater samples – which are based on water from our sewage system – collect and treat feces flushed down the toilet. This makes wastewater surveillance critical to identifying poliovirus among both asymptomatic and symptomatic people," the New York State Department of Health stated.

First Positive Sample In New York Since October 2022

CDC CDC loading...

This marks the first positive sample in New York State since October 2022. Rockland County Executive Ed Day said the sample was discovered in wastewater from the Sloatsburg area.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Day did share positive news saying the sample was "deemed inconsequential."

"This reading was deemed inconsequential as this single positive result was collected in February and has so far been followed by non-detections in wastewater samples," Day said. "That said, this is not the time to slow down our attack on polio and we have doubled down on our vaccination efforts."

Polio Detected In Orange, Rockland, Sullivan, Brooklyn, Nassau Counties

Orange County Department of Health Orange County Department of Health loading...

Since the Rockland resident tested positive for polio 101 positive samples were found in wastewater across New York State.

"Wastewater surveillance is an important public health tool, providing the early and ongoing detection of polio in communities. This monitoring helps identify where the virus may be and when, though it does not provide quantitative information about who or how many people or households may be infected," the New York State Department states.

CDC CDC loading...

Of the 101 positive samples, 94 are genetically linked to the case of paralytic polio for the Rockland County resident.

Of the 94 samples, 45 samples were collected in Rockland County, 30 samples were collected in Orange County, 13 samples were collected in Sullivan County, 5 samples were collected in Brooklyn and Queens and 1 sample was collected in Nassau County.

LOOK: Food and Personal Care Shortages We Could See In 2023 Learn about the 13 potential shortages that could impact stores in 2023, from produce and meat to snacks and beverages.

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State Close to 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. You can help a New York family get reunited with a missing loved one.