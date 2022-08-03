Polio Found In More Water In Hudson Valley, New York

Health officials are confirming the polio virus was found in a number of samples taken from another county in the Hudson Valley.

On Tuesday, one day after Rockland County confirmed the polio virus was found in wastewater samples, the Orange County Department of Health announced the polio virus was also found in water from two different locations in Orange County.

Polio Found in Orange County Wastewater

"You may have read about the recently confirmed case of polio in a neighboring County. New York State Department of Health has recently advised the Orange County Department of Health that the polio virus has been identified in wastewater samples taken from June and July in two geographically different locations in Orange County," Orange County Department of Health wrote on Facebook.

Health officials did not say where in Orange County the virus was found in wastewater samples. As of this writing, there have been no confirmed cases of polio within Orange County.

"These wastewater samples were initially collected from municipal wastewater treatment plants across Orange County for COVID-19 testing. There have been no confirmed cases of polio infection identified to date in Orange County, but the virus is circulating in the community according to recent wastewater analysis reports. People who are not vaccinated run the risk of getting infected. Ask your healthcare provider, if you are up to date on your polio vaccination," Orange County Department of Health stated.

Polio Found in Rockland County Wastewater

On Monday, the New York State Department of Health confirmed polio was found in wastewater in Rockland County.

The wastewater with polio is genetically linked to two Sabin-like type 2 (SL2) isolates, collected from the early June samples from Rockland County and samples from greater Jerusalem, Israel as well as to the recently-detected VDPV2 from environmental samples in London, UK, officials say.

"New Yorkers should know that this does not imply that the individual case identified in New York has travel history to Israel or the UK," the New York State Department of Health stated.

Rockland County, New York Resident Tests Positive For Polio

In late July, health officials confirmed a Rockland County resident tested positive for polio. WCBS 880 reports the young Rockland County resident, an unvaccinated Orthodox Jewish man, is now suffering from paralysis.

It's believed the Rockland County resident got the virus from someone outside of the United States.

Facts About Polio

Polio is a viral disease that may affect the neurologic system, causing muscle weakness and, in certain cases, resulting in paralysis or death, according to health officials. The virus typically enters the body through the mouth, usually from hands contaminated with the fecal matter of an infected person. Respiratory or oral transmission is less common but also possible.

Polio is very contagious. You can spread the virus without ever feeling sick. Symptoms that can be mild or flu-like can take up to 30 days to appear. During this timeframe, the infected person can spread the virus. Up to 95 percent of infected people show no symptoms but can still spread the virus, according to health officials.

"Though rare, some polio cases can result in paralysis or death," the New York State Department of Health states.

