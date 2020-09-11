Police: Video Captures What Appears to be ‘Shark’ in Hudson River

A fisherman capture video that shows what police believe is a shark swimming in the Hudson River. We have the video, what do you think?

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Friday around 1 p.m., the Hudson Police Department shared video captured by a local fisherman. According to police, James Gabriel captured what appears to be a shark swimming north between Hudson and Athens.

"Local fisherman James Gabriel captured a video of what appears to be a shark swimming north between Hudson and Athens. The video was shot facing west near the lighthouse, the Hudson Police Department wrote on Facebook while sharing the video. "What do you think?"

The police department's post has been shared over 1,800 times with over 400 people commenting, as of this writing. A number of people believe it's a bull shark.

"Bull Shark. Very dangerous. I believe the bull shark is the only shark that can also survive in freshwater... Maybe the most aggressive shark of all," John Rigos wrote in the comments.

"Bull sharks can survive in fresh water. There have been reports of them in the Hudson. From time to time you see seals in the Hudson as well," Brian Kotsol added.

"Saltwater is not the only turf for a shark.... it’s been reported of sharks swimming up to 100 miles up rivers for a long time. Bull sharks have been reported in the past swimming in the Hudson. 2014 and 2015 there were sightings as well," said Kassidy Rae.

Bull sharks can survive in fresh water for long periods of time, according to the National Wildlife Federation.

The bull shark got its name because of its shape as well as it's aggressive and unpredictable behavior, according to We Love Sharks. It's known to frequent rivers, shallow waters and other bodies of fresh water. Because of its aggressive behavior, many say a bull shark is the most dangerous shark.

In 2015, amateur fisherman Wu Zhen caught a shark in the Hudson River near Battery Park in New York City, the New York Post reports. The DEC told the New York Post, while its rare, smooth dogfish sharks have been found in the Hudson River in the past.

The video is below. What do you think?