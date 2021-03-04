Police Officer From Hudson Valley Killed During Traffic Stop

A police officer who's from the Hudson Valley was killed during a routine traffic stop.

Officer Dominic "Nick" Winum, 48, was fatally shot on Friday after he pulled over a car in Stanely, Virginia, police say. Winum pulled over 29-year-old Dakota Richards on Friday around 3:15 and during the traffic stop, Richards fatally shot Winum, according to the Stanely Police Department.

During the traffic stop, Richards got out of his car and opened fire before Winum could get out of his car, police say. Winum died from his injuries at the scene.

Richards was found by other officers after fleeing the scene, officials say. Richards was shot and killed by police after he threatened officers, police say.

Winum is from Walden, according to a GoFundMe. The Orange County native starting working for the Virginia State Police in August 2006 before joining the Stanley Police Department in 2016. Winum was born in Newburgh, according to his obituary.

"Nick is remembered for his infectious smile, integrity, and love for his community. As a devout Christian, he shared the love of Christ with all he came in contact with. He was 48 years old and is survived by his wife, four children, and one granddaughter," Valerie Kopp wrote in the GoFundMe set up Winum's family. "Nick's impact on the Stanley community will be long lasting, always ready and willing to help any stranger. He will be remembered and missed by many."

As of this writing, over $72,000 has been raised, in four days. CLICK HERE to donate.

