Police: Naked Man Bites Cop in Newburgh

A man is accused of biting a cop in Newburgh following reports of the man running outside naked.

On Friday around 10:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 165 Chambers Street in the City of Newburgh for reports of a naked man running down the street.

Officers arrived on the scene and observed a man lying on the sidewalk, with his pants around his ankles, and a citizen attempting to assist the individual, police say.

The man was identified to be a Lamel Johnson. Residents on the street informed officers that they believed Johnson was having a bad reaction to PCP, a mind-altering narcotic commonly referred to as Angel Dust, according to police.

Officers requested a Mobile Life Ambulance to the scene in order to care for Johnson and transport him to Montefiore St. Luke’s Hospital. While waiting for the ambulance, Johnson noticed officers on the scene and became agitated, officials say.

When Mobile Life Paramedics arrived Johnson did not wish to go in the ambulance, but was still a clear danger to himself and/or other citizens on the street, according to police. Mobile Life personnel and officers had to restrain Johnson on the ambulance stretcher.

Johnson allegedly bit an officer's hand while the officer was attempting to control Johnson’s upper body using his left hand. Officer Quinn was able to remove his hand from Johnson’s mouth and officers were able to fully restrain him, police say.

Johnson and Officer Quinn were both transported to Montefiore St. Luke’s ER for treatment. Officer Quinn suffered a tear due to the bite which caused bleeding, bruising, pain and swelling, police say.

Johnson was charged with second-degree assault.

