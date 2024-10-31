Police Looking To Help Man Who “Lost Money” In Upstate New York

New York State Police are hoping you can help them find a man who "lost money" at a popular business in Upstate New York. Can you help?

Typically, New York State Police takes to social media when they are looking for a suspect. For example, on Monday, police urged the public to stay away, but been on the lookout for the alleged suspect in a fatal triple shooting in the Lower Hudson Valley.

Deadly Triple Shooting In Westchester County, Suspect Found In Putnam County

NYSP/Canva/GoFundMe

A 15-year-old from Westchester County, New York was fatally shot by his mother's boyfriend, police say. His mother and brother both remain at local hospitals after "suffering serious wounds from an illegally possessed handgun," according to police.

The alleged suspect, 40-year-old Fernado Jiminaz was found a few hours after New York State Police requested the public's help.

New York State Police Looking To Help Man Who "Lost Money" In Winthrop, St. Lawrence County, New York

Can You Help New York State Police Identify This Man?

NYSP

It's unclear why New York State Police waited over 20 days to ask for the public's help. One person hoped police isn't trying to "trick the public into identifying a suspect."

"Pretty sad we live in a world where I feel like there was no money found and the SP are trying to trick the public into identifying a suspect," the Facebook user wrote in the comment section of the post.

