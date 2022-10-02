Police Looking For New York Woman’s Gruesome Killer In Hudson Valley

New York State Police are hoping you can help them as they continue to investigate a woman who was found headless and handless in the Hudson Valley.

Last weekend, New York State Police confirmed police have finally identified a body that was found in Dutchess County in 1980.

Headless Body Found in Dutchess County, IDed After Nearly 50 Years

If you have any information you are asked to call New York State Police.

"The State Police ask anyone who believes they have information related to this case to contact investigators at 845-677-7300. Please reference case #3020974 The State Police thank the FBI, The Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office, and NamUs for their ongoing assistance with this case," New York State Police stated.

Fishkill, New York Murder Victims Discovered Thanks To New Technology

Papalardo-Blake's body was identified with the help of recent advances in genetic technology, an identifiable DNA sample was obtained by the Federal Bureau of Investigation Investigative Genealogy Team, in partnership with Othram, a private lab that specializes in cutting-edge forensic DNA analysis, according to New York State Police. Funding for the DNA test and investigation was provided by the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, police say.

"Technological and forensic limitations of the time prevented positive identification of the victim," New York State Police stated in a press release. "For the past 42 years, Investigators have followed hundreds of leads trying to identify the victim and the circumstances surrounding her death."

