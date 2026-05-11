New York Could Be Facing A Weather Event For The History Books

A forecast model is predicting a 100 percent chance of a powerful Super El Niño forming.

New York could see scorching summer heat and a bizarre winter.

100 Percent Chance Of Super El Niño Forming In Late Fall

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According to the May 2026 forecast from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts, there's a 100 percent chance of a powerful "Super" El Niño developing by November 2026.

This projected event could be one of the strongest on record, potentially rivaling 1877 and 2015.

The Fox Forecast Center says this prediction happening in May means it could be a weather event that Americans look back on for years to come.

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Experts say that this could push global temperatures past critical warming thresholds.

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The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts is calling for 13 named storms and six hurricanes this season, which is close to the average of 14 named storms and seven hurricanes, and suggests the strongest impacts could arrive later in the season.

In March, the data only went through September; back then, officials said there was a 55 percent chance of a Super El Niño.

Hurricane season in the Atlantic starts on June 1.

What Super El Niño Means In New York

In New York, a "Super El Niño" typically disrupts seasonal norms. During the summer, it leads to a hotter-than-average summer followed by an unseasonably warm, yet potentially storm-heavy, winter.

Some past "Super El Niños" have led to highs reaching 70 degrees, even in late December, in New York.

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