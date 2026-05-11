Missing Child Tip Leads To Disturbing Arrest In The Hudson Valley

A CyberTip tied to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to the arrest of a Hudson Valley man.

The Rockland County District Attorney's Office announced an arrest following a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Missing Child Tip Leads To Arrest In Rockland County For Child Porn

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Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II confirmed that 33-year-old Dimitri Ferguson of Spring Valley, New York, was arrested after an investigation led by the Rockland County District Attorney’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

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Ferguson was arraigned last week in Spring Valley Justice Court on a felony complaint charging him with possessing a sexual performance by a child.

“Protecting children from sexual predators using the internet to exploit them is a top priority for my Office, and I’m proud of the work the Rockland County District Attorney’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force conducted,” Walsh told Hudson Valley

CyberTipline From the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

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According to the Rockland County District Attorney's Office, the investigation into Ferguson began with a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that was referred to the Rockland County District Attorney’s ICAC Task Force.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is the leading private, non-profit organization in the nation dedicated to finding missing children, reducing child sexual exploitation, and preventing future victimization.

More details about the missing child cybertip haven't been released. But local officials tell us that the results of the investigation led to the execution of a search warrant of Ferguson's home and electronic devices.

That search warrant led to the arrest. The investigation was led by the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, New York State Police, and Homeland Security Investigations.

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Ferguson was released on his own recognizance since the charges are non-bail qualifying offenses, officials say.

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