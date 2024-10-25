Police In New York Bust Party Boat, Illegal Activity Before Party
What's an easy way to keep the party going? Don't break the law.
In its latest Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol, the DEC highlighted busting a party boat and "illegal activity on the way to a party."
Party Boat Busted In Nassau County
ECOs Giarratana, Hilton, and Kochanowski conducted a compliance check on an anchored party boat on Long Island’s south shore.
Approaching officers noticed people on board allegedly dumping undersized black sea bass back into the water and not listening to commands to stop.
On board, officers found 21 undersized black sea bass and observed multiple violations including an incomplete vessel trip report, failure to release without undue harm, and dumping upon signal to stop.
The boat captain and five people on board received tickets.
Illegal Activity On The Way TO Party On Long Island
Two days later, ECO Dickson patrolled Oyster Bay in Nassau County and observed two people fishing off the Welwyn Preserve jetty.
The officer noticed them catch blackfish and put the fish into coolers. When the officer approached one person tried to hide behind a wall and started to toss fish into the rocks, also ignoring commands to stop, officials say.
Four undersized blackfish were found near the rocks, according to the DEC.
Both anglers told the DEC they were catching fish to bring to a big party they were going to attend, the DEC reports.
Both were given tickets for possession of undersized blackfish.

