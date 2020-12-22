This happened last weekend between December 18th and December 21st.

This is just a reminder to slow down and be extra cautious during the holiday driving season. More people are on the road and are rushing around during this time

According to a press release, from Troop K (Poughkeepsie) 831 vehicle and traffic law violations tickets were reportedly issued from 5:00 p.m. Friday, December 18- 3:00 a.m. Monday, December 21.

More specifically:

Speeding Violations-332

Distracted Driving Violations-22

Child Restraint Violations-5

Move Over Violations-16

Impaired Driving- 22

Troop K covers Dutchess, Columbia, Westchester and Putnam Counties.

According to the press release, from Troop F (Middletown) they reportedly issued 732 vehicle and traffic law violation tickets from 5:00 p.m. Friday, December 18- 5:00 a.m. Monday, December 21.

More specifically,

Speeding Violations: 246

Distracted Driving: 14

Seatbelt Violations: 24

Child Restraint Violations: 13

Move over Violations: 6

Impaired Driving- 14

They also responded to 41 vehicle accidents, according to officials. The areas included in Troop F are Rockland, Sullivan, Orange, Greene, and Ulster Counties.

If you total the two amounts together it equals over 1,500 tickets that were reportedly issued. It's always a good wake up call when you see these numbers to remember to drive extra slow, take an extra couple of minutes to get ready so you're not rushing, pay close attention to what is around you and make sure your cell phone is away while you're driving. It just takes a second to get a ticket or for something worse to happen. Stay safe.