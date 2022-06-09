Police in Dutchess Rescue ‘Suicidal’ Man From Mid-Hudson Bridge

Police used their "crisis intervention training" to help save a reportedly suicidal man on the Mid-Hudson Bridge.

During Memorial Day weekend, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department helped save a "suicidal" man on the Mid-Hudson Bridge.

On Sunday, May 29, 2022, at approximately 8:48 p.m., the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department dispatch received a call reporting a suicidal man on the Mid-Hudson Bridge. Police found the man standing on a rung of the railing, officials say.

Poughkeepsie, New York Police Rescue of Man from Mid-Hudson Bridge.

Google Google loading...

Skilled City of Poughkeepsie police officers used their crisis intervention training to quickly detain the man. He was transported to Mid Hudson Regional Hospital for evaluation by mental health professionals.

Get our free mobile app

"Thankfully, our officers were there to help, but that is not always the case. If you or someone you know is in crisis, contact the HELPLINE at (845)485-9700. Our friends at Mental Health America of Dutchess County, NY are also a great resource for free and confidential services," the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department stated in a press release.

Several New York Police Agencies Assist in Rescue of Man from Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Cuomo's Office Cuomo's Office loading...

Just a few days earlier police saved a potentially suicidal man from the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.

On Friday, May 27, around 9:20 a.m., New York State Police and emergency personnel from several agencies responded to a report of a man on the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge. Police were told the man climbed over a glass barrier at an overlook and was standing on the edge of the bridge.

Rescuers engaged the man in talks in what New York Police describe as an interagency operation. While police talked with the potentially suicidal man, members of the Westchester County Police Emergency Services Unit rappelled over the side of the bridge.

New York State Police, Police from Rockland And Westchester Counties Respond To Cuomo Bridge

Cuomo's Office Cuomo's Office loading...

The Westchester County Police Emergency Services Unit then brought the unnamed man to safety. He was taken by Tarrytown EMS to a local hospital for evaluation. Police have not provided an update about either man.

What's the worst bridge to drive across in the Hudson Valley? See the list below. Plus five fun facts you probably didn't know about the Mid-Hudson Bridge.

Worst Hudson Valley Bridges to Drive Across The five main Hudson river crossings ranked from worst to first with commuter comments.

5 Things You Didn't Know About Mid-Hudson Bridge You drive across it often, but what do you know about the Mid-Hudson Bridge? Test your knowledge.