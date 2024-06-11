Police Activity At ‘Contaminated’ Hudson Valley Movie Theater

We've learned why there was a "flurry" of police activity at the site of a former Hudson Valley movie theater.

In early November 2019, Destinta Theaters in New Windsor closed after about 20 years in business.

Destinta Theaters Closes, Reopens, Demolished In New Windsor, New York

The theater quickly reopened under a new management and a new name.

Phoenix Theatres reopened the theater under the name "New Windsor 12."

"Formally known as Destinta Theaters, New Windsor 12 is undergoing some exciting updates that will improve your theater-going experience," Phoenix Theatres wrote on Facebook before reopening Destinta under a new name.

Phoenix Theatres sadly didn't last long. The movie theater closed again and the building remained vacant for years. The theater was recently demolished.

Reason For Police Activity Outside Orange County, New York Theater

Late last week, the Town of New Windsor confirmed why there was a "flurry of activity" outside the theater on Thursday morning.

Officials have yet to release more information about the testing or announce if any arrests have been made.

