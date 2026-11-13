Polar Vortex vs. El Niño: What It Means For Thanksgiving In New York

New Yorkers could face a wild weather rollercoaster around Thanksgiving as a record-early polar vortex breakdown collides with a powerful Super El Niño.

Meteorologists say the polar vortex weakened earlier in November than ever recorded, threatening to send a sharp blast of Arctic air south just in time for Thanksgiving week.

Wild Weather Rollercoaster Coming For The Hudson Valley Around Thanksgiving

Photo by Jed Owen on Unsplash cooked food on white ceramic plate

While temperatures across the region are expected to climb into the low sixties next week, long-range models point to a strong pre-holiday cold front bringing rain to the lower valley and a potential wintry mix north and west of Interstate 84 before brisk, chilly air settles in for Thanksgiving Day.

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While a historically strong El Niño typically delivers a milder start to winter across the northern United States, this dramatic atmospheric disruption is threatening to override that warmth with a sharp pre-holiday cold snap.

For New York City and the Hudson Valley, the collision means a dramatic shift in conditions just as millions hit the roads.

Photo by Derek Lee on Unsplash cars on road during daytime

Long-range weather models indicate that a strong cold front will sweep across the area around Thanksgiving Eve, bringing significant rain to the lower valley and triggering a drastic temperature drop by Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday.

Local forecasters note that elevation and geography will play a major role in what residents experience.

Jackie Corley Jackie Corley

While the lower Hudson Valley and areas south of Interstate 287 will likely see plain rain, higher elevations across the mid-to-upper Hudson Valley and the Catskills face heightened risks of wet snow, sleet, or a wintry mix as Arctic air pours into the region.

Residents are urged to monitor updated forecasts closely as Thanksgiving approaches.

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