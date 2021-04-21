Pleasant Valley Man Accused of Stabbing Someone He Knew

A local man is accused of stabbing someone he knew multiple times and barricading himself from the police.

On Tuesday, New York State Police from the Poughkeepsie barracks announced the arrest of 27-year-old Shaun Doxsey of Pleasant Valley for assault in the second degree, a class D felony, and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, a class A misdemeanor.

On Friday around 2 p.m., New York State Police troopers from Dutchess County responded to a reported domestic dispute on Wilbur Road in the town of Pleasant Valley. The victim who suffered multiple knife wounds was outside of the residence being cared for by the Pleasant Valley Fire and Emergency Medical Service Departments, police say.

The suspect, Shaun Doxsey, barricaded himself and initially refused to exit the residence, according to New York State Police. State Police negotiators made contact and were able to facilitate the arrest of Doxsey without further incident, officials say.

Shaun Doxsey was arraigned before the honorable Judge Kozek of the Pleasant Valley Court and released on his own recognizance to reappear before the court on May 20.

