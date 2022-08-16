Plane From Westchester County, New York Crashes in Hudson Valley

Multiple injuries were reported after a plane wouldn't brake and crashed into a road in the Hudson Valley over the weekend.

On Sunday around 11:45 a.m., New York State Police from the Highland and Gardiner barracks responded to Skydive The Ranch in the town of Gardiner, New York for a report of a single-engine fixed-wing airplane crash.

State Police Responded To Plane Crash at Skydive The Ranch in the town of Gardiner, New York

The police investigation revealed that a 1975 Piper Cherokee Six 300 aircraft was flying from Westchester County Airport to Skydive The Ranch and ran into issues while landing in Ulster County, New York.

The pilot later told police there appeared to be a braking problem and the plane would not stop while trying to land the plane. The pilot then attempted to climb higher in the air to try another landing, but the plane did not gain enough altitude and struck a cable fence and the end of the runway adjacent to Sand Hill Road, police say.

Plane From Westchester County, New York Crashes in Ulster County, New York

The plane crossed Sand Hill Road and traveled through a vacant lot striking trees and rocks before coming to a complete stop on Sand Hill Road, according to New York State Polie.

Two Injured After Plane Crashes in Town of Gardiner

"There were a total of four people on the plane including the pilot. The pilot and front seat passenger suffered minor injuries. No one else was injured. None of the occupants required medical attention. The FAA and NTSB were notified.

