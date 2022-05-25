Photos: Severe Thunderstorm Causes Boat To Capsize in Hudson River

Two people fell into the Hudson River after their boat overturned during a wild storm over the weekend in Dutchess County.

On Sunday, May 22, 2022, at approximately 6:40 p.m., the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit Enforcer 2 responded to a 911 call for the report of an overturned sailboat on the Hudson River.

Boat Capsizes in Hudson River Near Town of Hyde Park, New York

Dutchess County Sheriff's Office Dutchess County Sheriff's Office loading...

Police were also told two people were in the water, off the shore of Bard Rock, in the Town of Hyde Park.

"Under the Dutchess County River Response Plan, fire boats from Roosevelt, Poughkeepsie and East Kingston were dispatched to assist the Hyde Park Fire Department," the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office stated in a press release.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Was Issued Sunday For Dutchess County

Dutchess County Sheriff's Office Dutchess County Sheriff's Office loading...

Temperatures were in the 90s on Sunday and meteorologists across the Hudson Valley warned about severe thunderstorms in the area for Sunday evening.

The National Weather Service out of Albany issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for 15 counties in Eastern, New York including Dutchess, Ulster, Columbia and Greene counties. The Severe Thunderstorm Watch was in effect from 1 p.m. Sunday until 10 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Causes Boat To Overturn in Hudson River in Dutchess County

With that warning, it may come as no surprise how the boat capsized. A police investigation revealed that strong winds during a severe thunderstorm capsized the boat, according to the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.

The two unnamed people who fell into the Hudson River after their boat capsized were both able to self-rescue and swim to shore at Bard Rock at the Vanderbilt Mansion National Historic Site, police say.

Dutchess County Sheriff's Office Dutchess County Sheriff's Office loading...

The overturned boat was towed to Bard Rock by Roosevelt Fire Boat.

"Due to a coordinated response by Dutchess County 911, Hyde Park Fire Department, Roosevelt Fire District, NDP EMS, Hyde Park Police Department, National Park Service Law Enforcement Rangers, and the Sheriff's Office Marine Patrol, this emergency was handled swiftly and effectively," the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office stated in a press release. "This incident serves as a reminder that all boaters should have all necessary safety equipment on board their vessel and continuously monitor changing weather conditions. For additional information visit https://parks.ny.gov/recreation/boating/safe-operation.aspx."

10 Things Parents Need To Do in Front of Their Kids A lot of parenting advice tells us what our kids should be doing. But what about parents? Here are 10 things you should let your kids see you doing.

Take A Sneak Peak Inside A Home Featured In The Full House Intro If you grew up loving Full House on TV, you could own a piece of TV history. The California home in San Franciso called the Painted Lady is for sale.

