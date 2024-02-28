‘Perfectly Healthy’ New York Worker Dies After Disney World Trip

A "perfectly healthy" New York doctor died suddenly while on vacation at Disney World.

Her husband has filed a lawsuit.

NYU Doctor Dies At Disney World

Kanokporn Tangsuan, "Amy" to her close friends and family, passed away on Oct 5 in Florida.

"My wife, Amy, unexpectedly and suddenly passed away while we were in Florida. Ten minutes before she passed she was perfectly healthy and enjoying herself shopping and then minutes later she died. We are all heartbroken over this loss of such a beautiful, loving, kind, and helpful person," her husband Jeffrey Piccolo wrote on Facebook.

Her husband says she died shortly after eating a meal Raglan Road Irish Pub and Restaurant.

Lawsuit Filed Following Disney Death Of NYU Doctor

Tangsuan, 42, was a doctor at New York University. She reportedly ordered broccoli and corn fritter, scallops and onion rings at the Irish pub.

Her husband just filed a lawsuit claiming Tangsuan told employees at the restaurant she had nut and dairy allergies.

Piccolo is accusing Walt Disney Parks and Resorts of negligence and seeking over $50,000 for what he believes is a wrongful death, the New York Post reports.

The lawsuit states the eatery's waitstaff ensured the couple the food was allergen-free.

About 10 minutes after eating she collapsed. An epi-pen was used, but it wasn't enough to save her.

"I miss you so much. Meeting you changed my life," Piccolo writes on Facebook. "I miss your smile, your laugh, dancing around the kitchen with you, exploring and travelling the world with you. I miss everything about you baby. The world is such a darker place without you in it and without you in my life so is every day I wake up. I hope you are somewhere better and in a place where you can’t see all the tears I shed for you. I love you!"

