Pepsi Closing Upstate New York Plant After 30 Years, 300 Let Go

Hundreds of Hudson Valley workers will soon be out of a job. Leaders From the area are "devastated" and "deeply concerned."

Nearly 300 people will soon be out of work after PepsiCo announced plans to close a long-time plant in Sullivan County.

PepsiCo Closing Plants In Liberty, Sullivan County, New York

The food manufacturing plant in Liberty, New York has been open for about 30 years. This week, the company says it's decided to close the facility in Liberty which helps produce PopCorners brand snacks.

“This plant has played a vital role in producing our beloved PopCorners brand, but the pace of growth for this product line paired with broader industry pace of growth has made it difficult to sustain the site’s long-term viability," the company told the Times Union.

Layoffs for 287 workers will happen over a two week period starting May 21.

"We deeply appreciate the contributions of our Liberty employees, and this decision does not diminish the value of their hard work and dedication," PepsiCo stated.

Leaders From Sullivan County Concerned

Following the news, Sullivan County Legislature Chair Nadia Rajsz, Town of Liberty Supervisor Frank DeMayo and Village of Liberty Mayor Joan Stoddard jointly issued a joint statement.

"We are deeply concerned about PepsiCo’s decision to shutter their Liberty food manufacturing facility, which has been an integral part of our community for decades and employs hundreds of locals. This action will have many impacts, which we intend to sort out with PepsiCo’s assistance in the coming weeks," leaders said. "While this news appears devastating at this time, all of us - as a united community - will work hard to meet this challenge and provide a better."

Officials say they will help impacted workers "in every way we can."

