New York Mourns Death Of Legendary News Anchor With Ties To HV

A legendary voice in New York with several ties to the Hudson Valley has died.

A familiar face to millions of New Yorkers is gone.

Legendary New York TV Anchor Ernie Anastos Dies At 82

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Legendary New York television news anchor Ernie Anastos has died at the age of 82.

Anastos spent more than four decades on New York television and is one of the few anchors who worked at all four major stations in the city, including ABC, CBS and Fox.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

He made history by anchoring at all four of the city’s major flagship stations, including WABC-TV, WCBS-TV, WNYW, and WWOR-TV.

He was also the first Greek-American to anchor a major U.S. newscast and won more than 30 Emmy Awards during his career.

Anastos covered some of the biggest moments in history, including 9-11 and the COVID pandemic.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

In 2017, New York City even declared March 21 “Ernie Anastos Day.”

Passed Away In The Hudson Valley

According to reports, Anastos passed away March 12 at a hospital in Mount Kisco after battling pneumonia.

More Ties To The Region

Anastos has a number of other personal ties to the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York.

His son-in-law, Greg Floyd, was a longtime TV news anchor and journalist in the Capital Region.

Floyd retired after 45 years in the broadcast journalism field, most spent as the lead anchor for CBS 6 Albany.

Ernie's grandson, Floyd's son, Billy Floyd, is a Marist University graduate. He also interned for TownSquare Media of the Hudson Valley.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

For generations of viewers, Anastos wasn’t just a news anchor — he was part of the daily routine for millions of New Yorkers.

The 20 Best Counties To Retire in New York State

2025's Best Cities To Retire In

2025's Best Cities To Retire In Where is Boise on this list? Gallery Credit: Shannon Buccola