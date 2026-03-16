New York Restricting The Amount Of Gas You Can Purchase

As gas prices increase each day, did you know that New York limits the amount of gas you can purchase?

New York drivers are really feeling the pain at the pump as gas prices continue to skyrocket.

Gas Prices Continue to Skyrocket In New York State

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As of Monday morning, AAA says the average cost for a gallon of regular fuel in New York State is $3.62

That's up over 20 cents in the past week and is also over 60 cents more than what drivers were paying at this time one month ago.

Currently the National average is a bit higher at $3.72 a gallon.

In related news, President Trump told NBC News yesterday he’s not ready to make a deal to end the war with Iran.

New York State Does Have Gas Restrictions

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At least for the near future, the gas price you see today likely will be cheaper than what you see tomorrow.

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That might have you wanting to stock up. But New York State actually limits how much gas you can purchase.

According to the New York State DOT, the maximum you can fill up is four 5-gallon portable fuel cans.

"Gasoline shall only be transported in approved 5 gallon portable gas cans, with a limit of four (4) cans per vehicle," the DOT states.

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Cargo fuel tanks can't have more than 150 gallons of gasoline

"Transportation of fuel shall be accomplished by portable fuel cans with a maximum capacity of 5 gallons each, or cargo fuel tanks. All containers shall be properly labeled," the DOT adds.

Why is high gas prices potentially good for New York? Or, how much cheaper was gas in recent years? Or the year you were born? Find out below:

High Gas Prices Might Be Good For New York Gas prices continue to rise to unprecedented levels across the country, and while most people are right to think that is a very bad thing, there could be some good news when it comes to higher gas prices. Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli