New York State Has Limit For Amount Of Gas Residents Can Keep

Thinking of stockpiling cheap gas? Well, think again. Did you know that New York State has set a limit regarding how much gasoline you can purchase at a gas station?

Gas prices remain pretty high. In May and June, it seemed like every new day brought a new record for the price of a gallon of regular gas in New York State.

Gas prices across New York State are dropping for the fourth straight week. One month ago the average price for a gallon of gas in New York State was $5.03. As of Wednesday, the price is down to $4.75, according to AAA.

New York State Has a Limit For Amount Of Gas You Can Keep

If you come across an amazing deal of gasoline, you may start to think about stockpiling. Maybe you have rewards points or a gas station near you is running a special promotion.

Well, after you fill up your vehicle's tank there is a limit on how many portable fuel cans you can fill up. According to the New York State Department of Transportation, the maximum you can fill up is four 5-gallon portable fuel cans.

"Transportation of fuel shall be accomplished by portable fuel cans with a maximum capacity of 5 gallons each, or cargo fuel tanks. All containers shall be properly labeled," the New York State Department of Transportation states on its website. "Gasoline shall only be transported in approved 5-gallon portable gas cans, with a limit of four (4) cans per vehicle."

Cargo fuel tanks can't have more than 150 gallons of gasoline, per vehicle, according to the DOT.

Tips To Safely Store Gas in Your Home in New York

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation reminds Empire State residents to keep as little gasoline as possible around their homes. Because, of course, gasoline is flammable and toxic.

"Store all gasoline containers in a well-ventilated shed or detached garage, away from the reach of children. Buy only what you need and use it up! Most manufacturers recommend that you do not store gasoline in power equipment for more than a month, so be sure to run your equipment dry," the DEC states. "Never, ever - don't even think about - burning brush with leftover gasoline!"

How much cheaper was gas in recent years? Or the year you were born? Also, why is high gas prices potentially good for New York? Find out below:

