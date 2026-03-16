Will Tornadoes Or “Unprecedented” Heat Impact Upstate New York?

The Hudson Valley is getting wild weather this March. But what are the chances about two major extremes hitting other parts of the country?

The Hudson Valley is getting a little bit of everything this month, but somehow avoiding the worst of two extreme weather events happening across the country.

Hudson Valley Missing 2 Extreme Weather Events Hitting Other Parts Of U.S.

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Local weather expert Ben Noll says March in the Hudson Valley is playing out almost exactly like the old saying: “in like a lion, out like a lamb.”

So far this month, temperatures have swung wildly, from 80 degrees on the warm side to just 12 degrees on the cold side.

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But while the Hudson Valley is seeing big temperature swings, two major weather extremes happening elsewhere likely won’t hit our region.

Severe Storm Outbreak Skips Hudson Valley

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A powerful line of storms is expected to hit parts of the Mid-Atlantic early this week. Those storms could bring tornadoes, damaging winds, and severe thunderstorms to areas south of New York.

The Hudson Valley will likely avoid the worst of it, according to Noll.

Instead, the region may just see a few rumbles of thunder, heavy rain Monday evening, and strong winds before temperatures drop quickly overnight.

What The Hudson Valley Will Actually See This Week

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After a stormy start to the week, the weather should calm down.

Here’s what the forecast looks like right now:

Monday: Warm, humid, with showers, storms and strong winds

Tuesday: Windy and much cooler

Wednesday: Cool and calm

Thursday: Slightly warmer, small chance of rain or snow

Friday: Milder with a possible passing shower

Weekend: Chance of rain Saturday, cooler Sunday

Historic Heat Wave Stays Out West

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At the same time, parts of the western United States are preparing for something even more unusual, an"unprecedented March heat wave" that could push temperatures near 110 degrees.

Fortunately for the Hudson Valley, that extreme heat is not expected to move east in any meaningful way, Noll says.

Looking a little further ahead, the week of March 23 could start colder than normal, though it may stay drier than usual.

That also means the chances for another snow day in the Hudson Valley this season appear to be fading.

For now, it looks like the region will continue riding the middle ground, missing both the worst storms and the extreme heat hitting other parts of the country.

Heat Safety Tips from the National Weather Service

Winter Weather Tips From the National Weather Service Gallery Credit: National Weather Service