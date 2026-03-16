New York’s Favorite Peanut Butter Brand Making Major Changes
One of America’s most popular peanut butter brands is making a big change.
Jif is the best-selling peanut butter brand in the nation
Major Change Coming To Popular Peanut Butter Brand
The company just announced a new product line called Jif Simply, starting with an Unsweetened Creamy Peanut Butter made with only three ingredients.
That’s a major shift for the brand, which has traditionally used more ingredients to create its signature taste and texture.
Only Three Ingredients
The new peanut butter keeps things simple.
The recipe includes just peanuts, palm oil, and salt.
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The new peanut butter is also unsweetened, aimed at shoppers looking for simpler foods with fewer ingredients.
The company says the new formula is meant to meet growing demand for foods with shorter ingredient lists and no added sugar.
What's The Difference?
The traditional Jif peanut butter that you purchase in stores usually contains ingredients like molasses and hydrogenated vegetable oils.
Even though the recipe is simpler, the brand says it will still keep the smooth texture people expect.
The peanut butter includes palm oil, which helps prevent the oil separation that often happens in natural peanut butter.
That means you won’t have to stir it before using it.
Each serving also includes about 8 grams of plant-based protein.
Where You’ll Find The New Peanut Butter
The company says Jif Simply is just the beginning, with more products planned for the new line.
The new jars are already appearing at Walmart, with a wider rollout expected later this year.
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