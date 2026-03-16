These New York Locations Appear On Nuclear Bomb Target List

Fears of a nuclear war continue to increase in New York. Now a new report says New York is a on list of potential Nuclear targets.

Monday marks 17 days since the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran started. Over the weekend, President Trump said he's not yet ready to make a deal to end the war.

New York Appears On List Of Potential Nuclear Targets In U.S.

liorpt liorpt loading...

A new report found a number of cities in America on a potential list of nuclear targets in New York. New York appears on the list.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

According to a list compiled by World Population Review, New York City is among several major U.S. cities that could be targeted in a first-round nuclear strike.

The list focuses mostly on military bases and nuclear facilities, but more than a dozen large cities also appear because of their size, influence and importance.

Hudson Valley Post recently learned a nuclear bomb going off in New York City would have catastrophic impacts in the Hudson Valley and Capital Region.

New York Issues Tips To Prepare For Nuclear Attack

Why New York City Is On The List

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The World Population Review report says major cities could be part of a first-round strike scenario because of their size and influence.

New York made the list mainly because it’s the largest city in the country with more than eight million residents.

With more than 8.4 million people, New York City is the most populated city in the United States, according to the U.S. Census.

Experts say cities like New York often appear in defense planning because they play major roles in finance, government, transportation and global influence.

Other Major Cities On The List

curraheeshutter curraheeshutter loading...

New York is not alone.

Several other major American cities were also mentioned as possible targets, including:

Washington, D.C.

Philadelphia

Miami

Los Angeles

San Francisco

San Diego

Las Vegas

Salt Lake City

Denver

Dallas–Fort Worth

Houston

Chicago

Hudson Valley Post also learned of some several places in the Hudson Valley and Capital Region could be considered strategic targets for nuclear war.

Experts say most targets in a real conflict would actually be military bases, missile sites and command centers tied to nuclear defense systems.

Impacts Of Nuclear Bomb On Hudson Valley, New York City, Upstate New York

Impacts Of Nuclear Bomb On Hudson Valley, New York City, Upstate New York

The Four Nuclear Power Plants in New York