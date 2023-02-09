PD: Shopper Assaulted At Walmart In Hudson Valley, New York
One person was allegedly assaulted at a Walmart in the Hudson Valley.
On Wednesday the Town of Wallkill Police Department announced one person was assaulted at Walmart.
Assault At Town Of Wallkill, New York Walmart
On Tuesday, February 7, around 4:40 p.m., members of the Town of Wallkill Police Department responded to a report of an assault in the parking lot of the Middletown Walmart located at 470 Route 211 E in the Town of Wallkill.
Police found the victim, a 25-year-old man from Goshen, suffering from a cut to his hand.
The 25-year-old was injured during what police describe as an "altercation" with a Town of Wallkill man.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Police didn't go into details about the "altercation."
Orange County, New York Man Charged With Assault
Dens Cine, 25, from the Town of Wallkill resident was arrested and charged with attempted assault in the third degree.
WOW Coworkers Strike Rich At New York State’s ‘Luckiest’ Store
Cine was released on his own recognizance to appear in the Town of Wallkill Court next week.
Walmart is transforming locations into "stores that wow." We've got a look at the changes.
Walmart provided Hudson Valley Post with a tour of the remodeled stores and new store features.