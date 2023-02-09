PD: Shopper Assaulted At Walmart In Hudson Valley, New York

One person was allegedly assaulted at a Walmart in the Hudson Valley.

On Wednesday the Town of Wallkill Police Department announced one person was assaulted at Walmart.

Assault At Town Of Wallkill, New York Walmart

Tim Boyle, Getty Images Tim Boyle, Getty Images loading...

On Tuesday, February 7, around 4:40 p.m., members of the Town of Wallkill Police Department responded to a report of an assault in the parking lot of the Middletown Walmart located at 470 Route 211 E in the Town of Wallkill.

Police found the victim, a 25-year-old man from Goshen, suffering from a cut to his hand.

The 25-year-old was injured during what police describe as an "altercation" with a Town of Wallkill man.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Police didn't go into details about the "altercation."

Orange County, New York Man Charged With Assault

Walmart store exterior Wolterk loading...

Dens Cine, 25, from the Town of Wallkill resident was arrested and charged with attempted assault in the third degree.

Cine was released on his own recognizance to appear in the Town of Wallkill Court next week.

Walmart is transforming locations into "stores that wow." We've got a look at the changes.

Walmart provided Hudson Valley Post with a tour of the remodeled stores and new store features.

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State Close to 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. You can help a New York family get reunited with a missing loved one.

Resorts World Hudson Valley Opens Doors In Newburgh The grand opening for Resorts World Hudson Valley, located in the Newburgh Mall on Rt. 300 in Newburgh, took place on Wednesday December 28th at 10:00am.

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.