PD: Hudson Valley Dr. Sexually Touched Young Patients in New York
Hudson Valley parents are concerned after learning a local pediatrician is accused of touching patients inappropriately.
On Tuesday, Columbia County District Attorney Paul Czajka and Hudson Police Chief L. Edward Moore announced Ibrahim Rabadi, 63, of Red Hook, NY was arraigned on a sealed indictment in Columbia County Court.
A grand jury charged Rabadi, a Columbia County pediatrician, with one count of course of sexual conduct against a child, a class D felony, two counts of forcible touching, sexual abuse, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, misdemeanors.
If convicted, the defendant faces a maximum of 7 years in prison.
The Dutchess County resident with offices in Hudson and Catskill is accused of sexually touching young patients.
The incidents are alleged to have occurred between 2018 and 2021 at Rabadi’s office at 98 Green Street where he specializes in pediatric and adolescent medicine, according to the Hudson Police department.
The investigation began after two female victims reported separate incidents to police, independent of one another, officials say.
Rabadi also has a practice at 35 Jefferson Avenue, Catskill.
Police believe there could be more victims.
"The Hudson Police Department requests persons who believe they may have information relative to these or similar allegations to contact detectives at (518) 828-3388. Law enforcement will keep all such calls confidential," the Hudson Police Department wrote in a press release.
The District Attorney’s Office requested the court issue an order of protection barring the upper Hudson Valley doctor from having contact with the alleged victims and anyone under 18.