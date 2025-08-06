New York Camper Collapses—Then A Real-Life Hero Shows Up
A 14-year-old collapsed deep in the woods of New York—and what happened next was straight out of a rescue movie.
A New York State DEC "superhero" saved a passed-out child.
14-Year-Old Passes Out In Town of Keene, Essex County, New York
Last Tuesday, just before 7 p.m., dispatchers learned about a 14-year-old from Camp Chingachgook who lost consciousness near the Elk Pass area of Nippletop Mountain.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App
Forest Ranger Quinn spoke with a camp counselor and said to move the unnamed 14-year-old from Needham to the shade and aggressively cool off the subject with water.
New York State Police Aviation was called and New York State Police pilot Engel flew Rangers Lewis and O’Dell to a swamp near the campers.
Teen Carried Through Swamp
Rangers had to carry the 14-year-old through the swamp, which at some points was waist-deep water and mud, to the helicopter.
Keep Reading: Where It’s Cheapest To Live In All Of New York
The helicopter than flew the teen to an awaiting ambulance. The teen's condition wasn't released.
Other Campers Told To Stay
Because the other campers were tired from a full day of hiking and didn't have enough headlamps rangers suggested the other campers spend the night and hike back to camp in the morning.
Incoming: Thousands Fleeing Florida, California, Texas For New York
State
The group later safely returned to camp.
15 Chance Wild Animal Encounters In New York
15 Chance Wild Animal Encounters In New York
Gallery Credit: Karolyi
The Worst Foods For Brain Health In New York
The Worst Foods For Brain Health In New York
2025 Vacation Inspiration-Top 15 Places to Visit in New York State
2025 Vacation Inspiration-Top 15 Places to Visit in New York State
Gallery Credit: Google Maps-Canva