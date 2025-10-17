“Crown Jewel” Of New York Makes Best Wine In America
A part of Upstate New York was just declared by wine experts to produce the best wine in all of America.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is thrilled to announce the best wine in the country is made in New York State.
Best Wine Region Found In New York State
The Finger Lakes region was named the 2025 American Wine Region of the Year by Wine Enthusiast as part of the magazine’s prestigious Wine Star Awards.
“From the lakeside vineyards to family-run wineries, the Finger Lakes region continues to produce world-class wines and welcome visitors from around the world,” Governor Hochul stated.
The award recognizes the Finger Lakes as a world-class winemaking region. sustainable practices and a collaborative community that have helped define New York State as a leader in American viticulture.
"To have the Finger Lakes named Wine Enthusiast’s American Wine Region of the Year is not only a testament to the talent and passion of New York’s winemakers — it’s a win for our state’s economy and our reputation as a global wine destination," Hochul added.
Finger Lakes Is New York's Crown Jewel For Wine
The Finger Lakes region is known as New York’s crown jewel for wine, boasting 11 glacial lakes and over 140 wineries.
From Canandaigua to Keuka, Seneca, and Cayuga, this region has earned international acclaim for its cool-climate native and hybrid grapes, nd classic varieties like Riesling and Cabernet Franc.
But it’s not just Riesling. Finger Lakes wineries are turning out some of the state’s best rosés and sparkling wines, too.
Unique geography and microclimates have created the perfect conditions for family-owned wineries to thrive, many leading the charge in sustainable winegrowing.
“The Finger Lakes have been a beacon of innovation, resilience, and quality within American wine. The region's winemakers combine deep respect for tradition with a forward-looking commitment to sustainability and community, producing wines that consistently stand among the world’s best," Wine Enthusiast Media President Jacqueline Strum said.
Right now, 55 Finger Lakes vineyards carry the New York Sustainable Winegrowing Program certification, proving the region is serious about quality, tradition, and environmental stewardship.
