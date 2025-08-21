These New Yorkers Are Drinking Water With Forever Chemicals

These New Yorkers Are Drinking Water With Forever Chemicals

Over 3.5 million New Yorkers could be drinking water tainted with forever chemicals linked to cancer and other serious health risks. Learn if you’re at risk

Health officials are sounding the alarm after "forever chemicals" were found in drinking water across New York State.

New Study From EPA Finds Forever Chemicals In New York Drinking Water

The Environmental Protection Agency released its latest results after testing drinking water across the nation for PFAS, often called forever chemicals. The troubling report found that 839 water systems nationwide surpass the annual average EPA thresholds.

Nearly 600 water systems measured chemicals up to three times above the EPA's limit. 242 water systems measured forever chemicals from 3 to 86 times over the limit.

"PFAS are widely used, long-lasting chemicals, components of which break down very slowly over time," the EPA states. "Scientific studies have shown that exposure to some PFAS in the environment may be linked to harmful health effects in humans and animals.

Linked To Many Health Problems

Health officials are worried because PFAS are linked to many health issues, including:

Increased Cancer Risk (including testicular and kidney cancer)

  • Increased cholesterol
  • Reduced immune response
  • Reproductive Issues
  • Liver and Kidney Damage
  • Thyroid Issues
  • Cardiovascular Risks

Over 3.5 Million New Yorkers Drinking Water With Forever Chemicals

 

Here in New York, over 3.5 million New Yorkers live in an area with water full of forever chemicals, according to reports.

See the full list below:

  • Arrow Park Inc. CWS in Monroe

  • Bedford Consolidated W.D. in Bedford Hills

  • Brinkerhoff Water District in Fishkill

  • Chester Village in Chester

  • Cornwall-on-Hudson in Cornwall-on-Hudson

  • Greenfield Water District in Poughkeepsie

  • Harriman Village in Harriman

  • Heritage Hills Water System in West Nyack

  • Kingston (City) Water District in Kingston

  • Kiryas Joel in Monroe

  • Liberty Village in Liberty

  • Manchester Water District in Lagrangeville

  • Monroe Village in Monroe

  • Monticello Village in Monticello

  • Montgomery Village in Montgomery

  • Mount Kisco Water Department in Mount Kisco

  • New Windsor Consolidated WD in New Windsor

  • Newburgh Consolidated WD in Newburgh

  • Nyack Village Water Supply in Nyack

  • Ossining Water Department in Ossining

  • Somers Town House/Hall in Somers

  • South Fallsburg WHO-LS-SF in South Fallsburg

  • Suffern Village in Suffern

  • United Wappinger Water Improvement Dist. in Wappinger Falls

  • Veolia Water New York in West Nyack

  • Veolia Water New York, Inc. RD-2 in West Nyack

  • Woodbury Cons. W.D. in Central Valley

  • Yeshiva Farm Settlement in Mt. Kisco

  • Yorktown Consolidated Water District #1 in Yorktown Heights

  • Ithaca Town WD in Ithaca

  • OCWA in Syracuse

  • Wellsville Village Public Water in Wellsville

  • Morningside Heights WD/Erwin (T) in Painted Post

  • Corning City in Corning

  • Big Flats Water District 5 in Big Flats

  • Cortlandville Town Water in Homer

  • Salamanca City in Salamanca

  • Waverly Village in Waverly

  • Leray Town WD 1, 2, 4 in Watertown

  • Vestal Consolidated W.D. #1 in Vestal

  • Chenango Consolidated WD #1 in Binghamton

  • Fort Drum in Fort Drum

  • Johnson City Water Works in Johnson City

  • City of Binghamton in Binghamton

  • Sidney Village in Sidney

  • Scotia Village Water Works in Scotia

  • Glenville WD #11 in Glenville

  • Voorheesville Village in Voorheesville

  • Saratoga Springs City in Saratoga Springs

  • Colonie Village in Albany

  • Clifton Park Water Authority in Clifton Park

  • Ravena Village in Ravena

  • North Point Creek Apartments in Catskill

  • Glens Falls City in Glens Falls

  • Catskill Village in Catskill

  • Fort Edward Village in Fort Edward

  • Ticonderoga WD in Ticonderoga

  • Plattsburg City in Plattsburg

  • Batavia City in Batavia

  • Bristol Harbour Water Corp in Victor

  • Clarendon Town WDS in Clarendon

  • East Aurora Village in East Aurora

  • Hilton Village in Hilton

  • Lewiston Water Improvement Area in Lewiston

  • Newfane Town WDS in Newfane

  • Penn Yan Village in Penn Yan

  • Sodus-Huron-Wolcott in Wolcott

