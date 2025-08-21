These New Yorkers Are Drinking Water With Forever Chemicals

Over 3.5 million New Yorkers could be drinking water tainted with forever chemicals linked to cancer and other serious health risks. Learn if you’re at risk

Health officials are sounding the alarm after "forever chemicals" were found in drinking water across New York State.

New Study From EPA Finds Forever Chemicals In New York Drinking Water

The Environmental Protection Agency released its latest results after testing drinking water across the nation for PFAS, often called forever chemicals. The troubling report found that 839 water systems nationwide surpass the annual average EPA thresholds.

Nearly 600 water systems measured chemicals up to three times above the EPA's limit. 242 water systems measured forever chemicals from 3 to 86 times over the limit.

"PFAS are widely used, long-lasting chemicals, components of which break down very slowly over time," the EPA states. "Scientific studies have shown that exposure to some PFAS in the environment may be linked to harmful health effects in humans and animals.

Linked To Many Health Problems

Health officials are worried because PFAS are linked to many health issues, including:

Increased Cancer Risk (including testicular and kidney cancer)

Increased cholesterol

Reduced immune response

Reproductive Issues

Liver and Kidney Damage

Thyroid Issues

Cardiovascular Risks

Over 3.5 Million New Yorkers Drinking Water With Forever Chemicals

Here in New York, over 3.5 million New Yorkers live in an area with water full of forever chemicals, according to reports.

See the full list below:

Arrow Park Inc. CWS in Monroe

Bedford Consolidated W.D. in Bedford Hills

Brinkerhoff Water District in Fishkill

Chester Village in Chester

Cornwall-on-Hudson in Cornwall-on-Hudson

Greenfield Water District in Poughkeepsie

Harriman Village in Harriman

Heritage Hills Water System in West Nyack

Kingston (City) Water District in Kingston

Kiryas Joel in Monroe

Liberty Village in Liberty

Manchester Water District in Lagrangeville

Monroe Village in Monroe

Monticello Village in Monticello

Montgomery Village in Montgomery

Mount Kisco Water Department in Mount Kisco

New Windsor Consolidated WD in New Windsor

Newburgh Consolidated WD in Newburgh

Nyack Village Water Supply in Nyack

Ossining Water Department in Ossining

Somers Town House/Hall in Somers

South Fallsburg WHO-LS-SF in South Fallsburg

Suffern Village in Suffern

United Wappinger Water Improvement Dist. in Wappinger Falls

Veolia Water New York in West Nyack

Veolia Water New York, Inc. RD-2 in West Nyack

Woodbury Cons. W.D. in Central Valley

Yeshiva Farm Settlement in Mt. Kisco

Yorktown Consolidated Water District #1 in Yorktown Heights

Ithaca Town WD in Ithaca

OCWA in Syracuse

Wellsville Village Public Water in Wellsville

Morningside Heights WD/Erwin (T) in Painted Post

Corning City in Corning

Big Flats Water District 5 in Big Flats

Cortlandville Town Water in Homer

Salamanca City in Salamanca

Waverly Village in Waverly

Leray Town WD 1, 2, 4 in Watertown

Vestal Consolidated W.D. #1 in Vestal

Chenango Consolidated WD #1 in Binghamton

Fort Drum in Fort Drum

Johnson City Water Works in Johnson City

City of Binghamton in Binghamton

Sidney Village in Sidney

Scotia Village Water Works in Scotia

Glenville WD #11 in Glenville

Voorheesville Village in Voorheesville

Saratoga Springs City in Saratoga Springs

Colonie Village in Albany

Clifton Park Water Authority in Clifton Park

Ravena Village in Ravena

North Point Creek Apartments in Catskill

Glens Falls City in Glens Falls

Catskill Village in Catskill

Fort Edward Village in Fort Edward

Ticonderoga WD in Ticonderoga

Plattsburg City in Plattsburg

Batavia City in Batavia

Bristol Harbour Water Corp in Victor

Clarendon Town WDS in Clarendon

East Aurora Village in East Aurora

Hilton Village in Hilton

Lewiston Water Improvement Area in Lewiston

Newfane Town WDS in Newfane

Penn Yan Village in Penn Yan

Sodus-Huron-Wolcott in Wolcott

