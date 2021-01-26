Over $17 Million Recently Won in New York Playing Lottery

People from the Hudson Valley and across New York have recently won over $17 million playing the lottery.

Twelve Powerball tickets sold across New York State for Saturday's drawing won a combined $13 million. Four tickets sold in the Hudson Valley each won $1 million.

Below is the list of tickets that won $1 million in the Empire State playing Saturday's Powerball, according to the New York State Lottery.

Stewart's Shops: 54 Vassar Road, Poughkeepsie

Spring Valley Wholesales: 35 Lawrence Street, Spring Valley

R&J Food: 274 South Broadway, Yonkers

Acme Greenburgh, 103 Knollwood Road, White Plains

Big M Walton: 204 Delaware Street, Walton

Islam MD K: 1332 Metropolitan Avenue, Bronx

The Check Cashing Place, 518 West 145th Street, New York

Frederick Community Pharmacy: 2460 Frederick Douglass Boulevard, New York

Healthcare Pharmacy: 1825 Madison Avenue, New York

Guru Hari Stationers, 165-84 Baisley Boulevard, Queens

Pizza Garden, 171-01 Northern Boulevard, Queens

One ticket sold in New York won $2 million. That winning ticket was sold at Raj Newstand and Grocery in Brooklyn, according to lottery officials.

The winning numbers were 05-08-17-27-28 with a Powerball of 14.

Nearly 600,000 Mega Millions winning tickets were sold in New York for Friday's drawing. While no one from the Empire State won the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot, tickets in New York combined to win nearly $ 4 million.

Two New Yorkers won a "second prize" of $1 million in Friday's Mega Millions. One of those winning tickets was sold at Bolla on Gerritsen Avenue in Brooklyn the other at Moonlight Deli one 21st Street in Queens.

The winning numbers for Friday's Mega Millions were 4-26-42-50-60 with a Mega Ball of 24.

