Nearly 600,000 Mega Millions Winning Tickets Sold in New York

Check your tickets. While no one from the Empire State won the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot, many tickets sold in New York are big winners.

Someone won the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot. Unfortunately, the winning ticket was sold in Michigan. Lottery officials say there was one winner for the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history and the third-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. About ten others, including two in New York, matched five of the six winning numbers, to win at least a million dollars.

The winning numbers for Friday's Mega Millions were 4-26-42-50-60 with a Mega Ball of 24.

While no one claimed the big prize in the Empire State, a number of New Yorkers won some money.

Two New Yorkers won a "second prize" of $1 million. 14 New Yorkers won a "third prize" of $10,000, 19 are $1,000 winners, 326 Empire State residents won a "fourth prize of $500, 57 pocketed $400, 976 New Yorkers are taking home $200, 1,314 won $20, 10,046 tickets are worth $8, 32,757 tickets sold in New York State won $10, 153,856 tickets sold in the Empire State are $4 winners while 372,188 won $2.

Twelve Powerball tickets sold across New York State for Saturday's drawing are worth a combined $13 million. Four tickets sold in the Hudson Valley won $1 million.

