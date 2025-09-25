Websites Stole Millions Of Identities In New York Cybercrime

A massive cybercrime ring was busted in New York. Prosecutors say over a million credit cards were stolen.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr says his office just took down a massive cybercrime operation that hit close to home for New Yorkers.

Millions Of Credit Cards Stolen In New York

Prosecutors say five online vendors: SIKTOR, PP24, CVVUNION, VCLUB, and BLACK’S STASH, sold stolen credit and debit card information and cardholders’ personal identifying information.

In total, the group stole over 1 million credit card numbers, including tens of thousands belonging to New Yorkers.

“The domains seized by my office were used to host sophisticated, structured online marketplaces that exclusively trafficked in stolen information,” D.A. Bragg said.

Officials say that over one million stolen credit and debit cards were being sold on underground websites disguised as slick, organized marketplaces.

The 12 websites weren’t just dumping stolen data. They were running full-blown search engines where buyers could filter cards by bank, location, and even by the victim’s name, officials say.

Websites Seized, Investigation Ongoing

Right now, if you were to click on any of those seized sites, you’ll find a federal seizure notice instead of a menu of stolen identities.

The investigation is far from over. Bragg’s office says they’re still tracking down the operators and buyers behind the dark-web storefronts.

