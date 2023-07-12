Outrage After Schizophrenic New York Man Killed By Police In Hudson Valley
Many are outraged after a man who sufferers from schizophrenia was killed by police in the Hudson Valley.
The man was shot by police officers in New Rochelle on July 3. He passed away from his injuries on Monday.
Man Fatally Shot By Police In Westchester County, New York
The New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation (OSI) has opened an investigation into the death of Jarrell Garris, who died on July 10, 2023 following an encounter with members of the New Rochelle Police Department on July 3, 2023.
"Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person, by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer may have caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident," the AG's office said in a press release.
What Happened In New Rochelle, New York
Garris' father says his son sufferers from schizophrenia.
Dashcam video by police can be seen below:
Three officers were placed on administrative leave as the investigation into the fatal shooting continues.
