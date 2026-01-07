Out-Of-State Movers Are Flocking To These Upstate New York Places

New Yorkers are leaving in record numbers, but some Upstate communities are booming with new residents from other states.

New York’s reputation as a place people flee has been all over the headlines lately. But if you dig into the data, there’s another side of the story.

Plenty of Americans are moving to New York.

New Yorkers Fleeing State More Than Most of America

Canva Canva loading...

New migration data from U‑Haul’s Growth Index, shows New York State ranks near the bottom in overall growth. New York is among the top five states that Americans are moving out of the most.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

New York State ranked 47th out of 50 for the second straight year in U-Haul's study. U-Haul sent Hudson Valley Post it's data on the number of one-way movers in each state.

Despite New York ranking near the bottom in overall growth, several hometowns across the Hudson Valley and Empire State saw notable gains in new residents from other states.

Out-Of-Staters Moving To Upstate New York

Mike Watson Images Mike Watson Images loading...

The greatest share of people moving into New York from other states aren’t heading for New York City or a borough, they’re choosing upstate communities. Places like:

The Capital Region

Western New York

Finger Lakes

Hudson Valley

Catskills

New York Hometown With The Most Out‑Of‑State Movers

Purestock Purestock loading...

According to U-Haul these hometowns are adding the most people from out of the Empire State.

• Astoria

• Ballston Lake

• Bensonhurst

• Bushwick

• Cooperstown

• East New York

• Farmington

• Glendale

• Greenpoint

• Henrietta

• Ithaca

• Long Island City

• Manhattan

• New York City

• Niagara Falls

• Oneonta

• Poughkeepsie

• Queensbury

• Rockville Centre

• Saratoga Springs

• Schenectady

• Smithtown

• West Babylon

• West Hempstead

• Williamsburg

• Yonkers

Keep Reading:

LOOK: States sending the most people to New York

LOOK: States sending the most people to New York Stacker compiled a list of states where the most people are moving to New York using data from the Census Bureau. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Top Reasons Why Empire State Residents Are Leaving New York

The Top 6 Reasons Why New Yorkers Are Moving Out Why are so many New Yorkers leaving the state? It has been a popular discussion over the last few years, and an issue that was even addressed recently by Governor Hochul as one we the state needs to fix. The pandemic has certainly influenced the ratio of folks leaving New York versus those moving in, but there are a multitude of reasons why New Yorkers move out. Here are the top 6 according to United Van Lines. Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff