Out-Of-State Movers Are Flocking To These Upstate New York Places
New Yorkers are leaving in record numbers, but some Upstate communities are booming with new residents from other states.
New York’s reputation as a place people flee has been all over the headlines lately. But if you dig into the data, there’s another side of the story.
Plenty of Americans are moving to New York.
New migration data from U‑Haul’s Growth Index, shows New York State ranks near the bottom in overall growth. New York is among the top five states that Americans are moving out of the most.
New York State ranked 47th out of 50 for the second straight year in U-Haul's study. U-Haul sent Hudson Valley Post it's data on the number of one-way movers in each state.
Despite New York ranking near the bottom in overall growth, several hometowns across the Hudson Valley and Empire State saw notable gains in new residents from other states.
Out-Of-Staters Moving To Upstate New York
The greatest share of people moving into New York from other states aren’t heading for New York City or a borough, they’re choosing upstate communities. Places like:
The Capital Region
Western New York
Finger Lakes
Hudson Valley
Catskills
New York Hometown With The Most Out‑Of‑State Movers
According to U-Haul these hometowns are adding the most people from out of the Empire State.
• Astoria
• Ballston Lake
• Bensonhurst
• Bushwick
• Cooperstown
• East New York
• Farmington
• Glendale
• Greenpoint
• Henrietta
• Ithaca
• Long Island City
• Manhattan
• New York City
• Niagara Falls
• Oneonta
• Poughkeepsie
• Queensbury
• Rockville Centre
• Saratoga Springs
• Schenectady
• Smithtown
• West Babylon
• West Hempstead
• Williamsburg
• Yonkers
