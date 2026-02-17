New Yorkers Told To Watch For One-In-A-Million Mutant Bird

Wildlife experts say a rare, one-in-a-million mutant bird could appear in New York backyards this year.

New Yorkers might want to keep an eye on their bird feeder or the sky this spring.

Bright Yellow Birds May Appear In New York Thanks To Rare Genetic Mutation

Male cardinals are known for their signature red feathers. They get the red color from pigments in berries and seeds.

If you happen to notice a bright yellow cardinal in your backyard this spring, don’t panic, and don’t assume your eyes are playing tricks on you.

Wildlife experts say a rare genetic mutation could cause some stunning yellow northern cardinals to appear across New York this spring.

It's Very, Very Rare

But in very rare cases, a mutation prevents that pigment from turning red, leaving the bird bright yellow instead.

How rare is it? Experts estimate it only happens in roughly one in a million birds.

1 In A Million Shot

A confirmed sighting is truly a once-in-a-lifetime moment for New Yorkers.

Spring might be the best chance to catch these one-in-a-million birds. Cardinals are year-round residents across New York State, from suburban neighborhoods to wooded areas throughout the Hudson Valley.

As the spring breeding season ramps up, these birds become more active and much more visible at backyard feeders, especially those stocked with seeds and berries.

Nothing Wrong With Yellow Birds

Don't worry, officials say there's nothing wrong with the bird, or New York State.

It’s simply a healthy northern cardinal with a rare genetic variation that changes its feather color.

Already Documented Sightings

While the odds are very low, they will soon be higher than ever, and there have already been documented sightings

According to the Country Herald, there were confirmed sightings in Bath, Michigan, and St. Louis, Missouri, proving these rare birds do pop up across the country when conditions align.

So if a bright yellow bird that looks very much like a cardinal lands at your feeder this spring, grab your phone immediately.

Experts say documenting sightings through platforms like eBird helps researchers track these extremely rare genetic occurrences.

