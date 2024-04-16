‘Once-In-A-Generation’ Eclipse Leads To ‘Record’ In New York

The solar eclipse led to some records in New York State.

The recent total solar eclipse is prompting record tourism numbers in New York State.

Record-Setting Day In New York State

Mike Groll/Office of Governor Ka Mike Groll/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul loading...

Gov. Kathy Hochul confirmed "record-setting tourism numbers" across New York State for the total solar eclipse.

Between April 6 to April 9 around a million people visited New York State. The New York State Thruway Authority and DOT also recorded significant increases in vehicle travel.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

“From majestic Niagara Falls to the mighty Adirondacks, New York was one of the best places on earth to witness this once-in-a-generation celestial event,” Governor Hochul said.

Nearly 1 Million Visit New York State Parks

Mike Groll/Office of Gov. Hochul Mike Groll/Office of Gov. Hochul loading...

Nearly one million people visited state parks, a 45-percent increase in attendance compared to the same days last year.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

On Eclipse Day, April 8, over 326,500 people visited state parks, a 52 percent increase compared to 2023 and 12 parks reached full capacity.

Mike Groll/Office of Gov. Hochul Mike Groll/Office of Gov. Hochul loading...

The following parks reached full capacity during the eclipse.

Cayuga Lake (Seneca County)

Chimney Bluffs (Wayne County)

Crown Point (Essex County)

Cumberland Bay (Clinton County)

Fair Haven State Park (Cayuga County)

John Brown Farm (Essex County)

Point Au Roche (Clinton County)

Robert Whele (Jefferson County)

Selkirk (Oswego County)

Seneca Lake (Seneca County)

Southwick Beach (Jefferson County)

Stony Brook State Park (Steuben County)

“We planned for more than a year to welcome a record number of visitors during the total solar eclipse, and those preparations helped this event go off safely and successfully," Hochul added.

New York Towns with the Longest Eclipse Totality on April 8

New York Towns with the Longest Eclipse Totality on April 8 Where you watch the eclipse on April 8 will matter in New York. Some cities and towns will only enjoy the fabled "ring of fire" effect for less than a minute while others will enjoy the spectacular display for nearly four minutes!

Here's 20 "Eclipse Cities" that have the longest totality duration. Gallery Credit: Megan

Missing: Nearly 50 Kids Disappear From New York State