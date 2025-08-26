Winter To Arrive Earlier Than Normal In New York

The Old Farmer's Almanac is telling New Yorkers it's gonna snow and make sure you have your shovels ready.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac just released its 2025–2026 U.S. Winter Weather Forecast.

Old Farmer’s Almanac: Don't Lose Your Shovel

The Old Farmer’s Almanac is predicting a typical winter, adding that all should "brace for a sharper chill."

“Don’t lose track of your snow shovels and umbrellas,” Old Farmer’s Almanac Editor Carol Connare stated.

Old Farmer’s Almanac Predicts Winter In New York

For Upstate New York, officials believe Upstate New York will see below normal snow and above normal temperatures. Despite a "mild" winter, the Old Farmer’s Almanac does warn New Yorkers it's winter, so that means it's going to snow and it's going to be cold!

"Remember: Mild is relative. It’s still winter—so plan (and dress!) accordingly. And if you’re in a snow-prone area, don’t retire that shovel just yet," the Old Farmer’s Almanac said.

When To Expect Snow In New York

The snowiest periods in Upstate New York are expected to be mid-November, early and mid-December, as well as early February.

The coldest periods will likely be in December and January.

