Former President Barack Obama is set to receive a major award this week in the Hudson Valley, joining Reagan and others to receive this prestigious honor.

West Point officials reached out to Hudson Valley Post to let us know that President Obama is set to become just the U.S. President to receive this award.

President Barack Obama To Receive Thayer Award From West Point

VP Kamala Harris Delivers Commencement Address At The U.S. Military Academy Getty Images loading...

According to West Point officials, the United States Military Academy presents the Thayer Award to an "outstanding citizen whose service and accomplishments in the national interest exemplify the military academy’s motto, 'Duty, Honor, Country.'"

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

The West Point Association of Graduates started handing out the award in 1958. The annual award was is in honor of Col. Sylvanus Thayer who's considered “Father of the Military Academy."

Obama To Receive Award This Week

Barack Obama Joins Nevada Democratic Candidates At A Campaign Rally In Las Vegas Getty Images loading...

Barack Obama, 44th President of the United States, will receive the 2024 Sylvanus Thayer Award from the West Point Association of Graduates during ceremonies hosted by the U.S. Military Academy this coming Thursday, Sept. 19.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

“I want to thank the West Point Association of Graduates for this distinguished award,” Obama stated. “I’ve been a longtime supporter of West Point’s mission and have always admired the leaders of character it has produced for our nation.”

Obama Joins Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, and George W. Bush.

Ronald Reagan and Nancy Reagan sitting together Ronald Reagan Presidental Library/Getty Images loading...

Obama will be the fifth U.S. president to receive the Thayer Award during its 67-year history following Dwight Eisenhower, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, and George W. Bush.

"His life and career have inspired countless Americans, including many cadets past and present. Having President Obama forever associated with West Point through its most prestigious award speaks directly to the Thayer Award’s purpose of recognizing a citizen of the United States," WPAOG’s Board Chairman, the Honorable Robert A. McDonald said.

The Corps of Cadets will conduct a parade in his honor at 5 p.m. on Thursday on the Plain, before the award presentation.

Find out more about President Joe Biden and President Trump below:

New York Officials 'Take Drastic Action 'To Force' Trump Family 'To Comply'

Check Out Creepy Joe Biden Sniffing and Wandering A preview of the most popular video in some Idaho circles. Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

Keep Reading: