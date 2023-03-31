Murder Victim Retrieved from Cliffs of Tourist Attraction in New York
The New York State Department of Conservation Forest Rangers is always at work helping citizens all over New York State who find themselves caught up in a situation that can often be considered dangerous. We are lucky to live in a state that has such a dedicated force.
Whether it is a hiker in distress, an animal that has found its way into an environment that isn't too welcoming or it is simply visiting a group of people with Smokey the Bear to remind us all about the importance of being careful with fire, the NYS DEC Forest Rangers are a busy group who are up for anything.
New York State DEC Forest Rangers Retrive Homicide Victim at Ausable Chasm
Recently the NYS Dec Forest Rangers were involved with something tragic that required their expertise. The Location was at what is called the Grand Canyon of the Adirondacks. Rangers were called in to work alongside the New York State Police to help with a homicide investigation at Ausable Chasm.
Skill NYS DEC Forest Rangers repelled down the sides of Ausable Chasm to help search for evidence that was connected to a recent homicide. Sadly, their first job was to recover a body that had been tossed down the cliff more than 100 feet. After repelling down to reach the victim they then assisted in the retrieval by using a technical rope system to bring the body back to the top of the ridge.
NYS DEC Forest Rangers Search for Evidence in Adirondacks
The victim was identified as 37-year-old Kenneth Darrah from Keeseville, New York a town just south of the chasm. This information was shared by the NYS DEC in their press release dated March 28, 2023. The evidence search and recovery took place on March 20, 2023, starting at around 9:45 AM and was wrapped up by 6:15 PM.
The New York State Police did arrest two individuals in connection with the homicide but their identities were not included in the NYS DEC information.