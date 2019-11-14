A medical marijuana dispensary in the Hudson Valley is the first dispensary in New York to sell marijuana in plant form.

Curaleaf Hudson Valley in Newburgh is now selling "Curaleaf Ground Flower Pods Indica 20:1 - 700mg." The dispensary is growing the flower pods, that contain about 3.5 grams of marijuana, which is then ground up into small pods that can be used in a vape machine.

“This is the first actual flower-based medical cannabis product available in New York. So we’re the first dispensary that’s been able to bring this to market,” Woodcock says. “And that’s important for a couple of reasons. One is that it’s cannabis in its most natural form, so minimal processing. All of the terpenes and cannabinoids are still intact. It’s the actual plant material, but it’s still processed in a way so it’s free of any pesticides or contaminants, so it’s safe for the patient," Assistant Director of Operations at Curaleaf New York Dr. Stacia Woodcock told WAMC.

The ground-up weed in pod form cost $55. Here are the details about the product from the Curaleaf website.

Curaleaf Ground Flower Pods Indica 20:1 contain all-natural cannabis flower and plant terpenes for vaporization. Each pod contains 1.75g of cured cannabis flower and 350mg of active cannabinoids in the THC:CBD ratio of 20:1 for a total 3.5g of cannabis and 700mg of active cannabinoids per bottle. This Indica strain contains natural plant terpenes, including Myrcene, Limonene, Pinene, and Linalool. Inhalation is the fastest-acting route of administration. When inhaled, the active cannabinoids pass directly into the bloodstream from the lungs. One slow, controlled inhalation lasting four seconds delivers approximately 5mg of active cannabinoids. Effects occur in 90 seconds, lasting for two to three hours and for some patients up to 12 hours.

You must be eligible to buy medical marijuana in order to buy the product. According to the New York State Department of Health, you're potentially eligible for medical marijuana if you have been diagnosed with one or more of the following severe debilitating or life-threatening conditions: cancer, HIV infection or AIDS, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, spinal cord injury with spasticity, epilepsy, inflammatory bowel disease, neuropathy, Huntington's disease, post-traumatic stress disorder or chronic pain. For more information CLICK HERE.

It should be noted that the New York State Department of Health urges all New Yorkers to stop using vape products until the definitive cause of reported vaping-associated serious lung illnesses nationwide can be better determined.

A New York teen is among 39 confirmed deaths linked to vaping. According to the CDC, as of Nov. 5, there have been over 2,000 cases of lung illness or injury related to vaping.

However, there have been no reports of illnesses associated with approved products in the NYS Medical Marijuana Program related to the outbreak, according to the New York State Department of Health.